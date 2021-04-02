Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan

A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi, February 8, 2021. — Reuters/File

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Friday released a province-wise list of mass vaccination centres in Pakistan where citizens can go to get their coronavirus shots.

Registration for all citizens aged 50 and above is underway and the government has strongly urged all such individuals to send in their CNIC numbers at 1166 and get themselves vaccinated at the nearest health facility.

Moreover, a walk-in facility will be available from tomorrow (April 3) for citizens 65 or above.

"Senior citizens above 65 years can now walk in to any designated vaccination centre with their CNIC to get on-spot registration and vaccination, with effect from 3rd April 21," read a tweet by the NCOC.

Read more: How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

Over 5,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours



The country is currently in the grip of an intensifying third wave of coronavirus, with over 5,000 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours.



It marks the first time in nine months that Pakistan has reported more than 5,000 cases in a single day. The last time was on June 20, when 6,604 infections were recorded.

With total coronavirus cases at 678,165, the positivity rate jumped to 10.43 % today.

The country also reported 83 new deaths, taking the death tally to 14,613.

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

To curb the spread of the virus, NCOC has announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — starting April 5, in areas that have a three-day rolling average of an 8% positivity ratio.

The NCOC had said that the government is also considering the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling.

Given below is the complete, province-wise distribution of mass vaccination centres across Pakistan:









