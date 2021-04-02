Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Mahira Khan backs Saba Qamar's decision after she called it off with Azeem Khan

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Superstar Mahira Khan backed Saba Qamar’s decision after she announced to call it off with Azeem Khan, saying “You do YOU. Happiness is just around the corner.”

Commenting on Saba Qamar’s post, the Parey Hut Love actress dropped an encouraging comment.

Mahira Khan commented, “You do YOU. Happiness is just around the corner InshAllah” followed by heart emoji and dove of peace emoticon.

Earlier, Saba Qamar in an Instagram post said, “I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

She went on to say “I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone"

“It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar” the Manto actress said before signing off. 

