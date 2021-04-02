Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

It seems that the Queen has a soft side for Prince Harry as she understands what it is like to be "the spare royal sibling" seeing that she witnessed her younger sister Princess Margaret deal with the same issue.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, while speaking to Vanity Fair, the Queen sees it as history repeating itself as Harry’s older brother Prince William is second in line to the throne.

“I think the Queen knows that being the spare is hard and a part of her recognises that Harry was sometimes a bit of a lost soul just like her sister," he said.

"She has always wanted to protect Harry and I think in part that’s because she watched Margaret fall victim to the system. Shutting out Margaret didn’t help and the Queen has learned from that. She didn’t want history to repeat itself with Harry."

He went on to say how the Queen has been the Duke of Sussex's pillar of strength since his mother Princess Diana's demise. 

“She has a lot of affection for Harry. She was there the day Harry lost his mother and has been there for him ever since," he said.

“She has deliberately taken him under her wing.

"I think as a grandmother she has been far more understanding than as a mother at times.”

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo
'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?
Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

Latest

view all