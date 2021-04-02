Pak vs SA: Babar Azam gives credit to bowlers for nail-biting victory

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Friday he gives credit to the national side's bowlers for the side's nail-biting victory against South Africa at Centurion in the 1st of three ODIs.



"I give credit to the bowlers as they had restricted [South Africa]," said Azam, who got the man of the match award for his century in the match, in the post-match ceremony.

The skipper said he and Imam tried to put up a good partnership to get runs on the scoreboard.

Imam and Azam combined made a 177-run second-wicket partnership.



Speaking about Anrich Nortje, who recorded a career-best 4 for 51, he said the bowler had bowled a good spell — one that had caused trouble for the Pakistan side.

"We will try to win the next match and win the series," Azam added.

But once Babar departed, all hell broke lose, and despite having the game within their grasp at multiple junctures, the thrill-seeking Pakistani tail took the match to the wire and needed a final-ball boundary to secure the match.

Moreover, Azam's century puts him in a league of his own as the cricketer becomes the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.



It took the Pakistan captain only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock — his contemporaries — scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings, respectively.