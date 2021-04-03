Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift teases songs from new album in cryptic video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Taylor Swift sent fans in frenzy as she shared a cryptic video on her social media accounts which appears to tease songs from her forthcoming album.

The 31-year-old music sensation is all set to re-releasing her old music, starting with her 2008 album 'Fearless', following a high-profile and bitter row over the ownership of her early career masters.

She has reportedly issued the titles of the bonus songs that are being appended to the original track list, though she made fans work for it, just a little.

The songstress has shared a 30-second clip online which appears to feature an unheard song playing backwards while anagrams move across the screen.

Taylor Swift captioned the post: “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”

The pop superstar's fans, known as 'Swifties', took no time to unscramble what they thought were the correct words, ranging from “featuring” to “Maren”, “perfectly” and “happy”.

Last week, Taylor Swift shared the first of six previously unreleased songs, a track called You All Over Me (From The Vault) featuring country music singer Maren Morris on backing vocals.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears hits back at her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield

Britney Spears hits back at her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield
Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday, shares picture with 'Singham' actor

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday, shares picture with 'Singham' actor
Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset will not return for Bridgerton season 2

Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset will not return for Bridgerton season 2
'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'

'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'
'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo
'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?
Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Latest

view all