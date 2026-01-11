‘Euphoria' star reveals sweet Tom Holland, Zendaya moments from set

Euphoria star, Chloe Cherry, opened up about witnessing heartfelt moments between lovebirds, Tom Holland and Zendaya, on the set of upcoming season three.

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a troubled, sharp-witted teenager struggling with drug addiction, mental health issues, grief and identity. She stars opposite to Cherry, who plays Faye, a heroin addict and girlfriend of drug dealer Custer (Tyler Chase).

While attending the 2026 WWD Style Awards on January 9, Cherry told the People magazine, that Holland was “always” visiting the set of hit HBO series.

“But it was so funny how Zendaya could just casually call Tom and be like, ‘Hey, babe, do you want to stop by set? Yeah, we're just over here.’ And he would just come roll up,” Cherry recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh wow.’”

The actress added that she wishes for similar sort of relationship one day.

She said, “I hope one day I have that privilege on set.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cherry also shared her on-set experience of making the season, saying that she loved working on-set so much that finishing it makes her feel a bit sad.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm honestly having total after-shows blues where I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I used to just have this job that I went to every day and these people I would be around,’ and now I just miss it so much,” she said.

Euphoria season three is also starring, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane and few more. The season is slated for release somewhere in April 2026.