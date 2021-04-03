Revival of Pakistan, India hockey ties likely

India's Vikram Vishnu Pillay (right) vies for the ball with Pakistan's Waseem Ahmed during their field hockey match for the XIX Commonwealth Games at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. Photo: AFP

Revival of Pak-India hockey ties on the cards.

Pakistan Hockey Federation officials plan to hold talks with hockey officials of India about the revival of hockey ties between the two countries.

Topic expected to be taken up on sidelines of 47th International Hockey Federation Statutory Congress in May in New Delhi.

ISLAMABAD: A revival of hockey ties between two historic rivals — Pakistan and India — is on the cards as top officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are expected to take up the issue on the sidelines of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress in May.

The meeting is scheduled from May 19 to May 23 in New Delhi. It aims to elect the FIH president and executive board members for the next four years.

The platform gives PHF officials an opportunity to discuss the possibilities of regenerating hockey activities for the benefit of Pakistan and India and the hockey followers in both countries.

PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa are expected to attend the meeting, The News quoted a well-placed source as saying.



“Yes, both are planning to attend the FIH meeting in New Delhi. They have already applied for Indian visas and hopefully will be there on May 22.”

“On the sidelines of the FIH meeting, the PHF officials are planning to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts to revive bilateral hockey ties,” the source said.

Only a couple of decades back, both Pakistan and India were regularly playing home and away hockey series.

“With no specific agenda during the meeting, the PHF officials will focus on the revival of hockey ties in an effort to popularise the game in both the countries.”

It is believed that the option of taking the series offshore could also be discussed during the meeting.