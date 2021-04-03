Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle lived life as free royal despite claims she was trapped

Meghan Markle regularly met friends for dinner and popped out to do the food shop

Meghan Markle was able to live her life as she pleased despite claiming she was trapped, said royal biographer Andrew Morton. 

The Duchess of Sussex regularly met friends for dinner and popped out to do the food shop during her time in the royal family, said the author. 

Meghan said she only left the house twice in four months after being told she had been "oversaturated". "I’m everywhere but I’m nowhere," she said.

Reacting to the claims, Morton said on the Royally Obsessed podcast, "When I was watching the interview, I was ticking off 'yes, sense of isolation', 'yes, sense of desperation' exactly what Diana was saying to me.

"But then again, well, friends of mine said they've seen Meghan walking from Whole Foods supermarket on Kensington High Street with bags of foods back to Kensington Palace.

"It didn't seem too much like a prison. Other friends have seen her out and about with friends at restaurants and called to say 'you'll never guess who I'm sat next to.' So she seems, to me, to have led a normal life," Morton ended. 

