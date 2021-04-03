BTS’s RM touches on Grammy loss: ‘We tried reaching too far'

Despite losing on a Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, BTS made history with their nomination alone and worked hard to remain positive throughout the ordeal.

The boys got candid about their Grammy moment during an interview on KBS World and RM was the first to voice out on the matter.

He claimed, “This is how we rationalized it. They have a lot of different GRAMMY trophies, but only 20 teams get to have their own performance, so getting our own performance was better (laughs). So, that’s how we accepted it.”



RM also went on discuss the group’s high expectations and admitted maybe they were “reaching too far for our first time.”

While highlighting the positives, RM added, “At least we got to perform. After all, the Recording Academy votes on who wins a GRAMMY. We got to leave an impression with that stage, so the Academy should know more about us now.”