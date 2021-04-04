Natalie Portman runs errand in casual makeup-free look in Sydney

American actress Natalie Portman took a day from her busy schedule as she shoots her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia.



It was on April 1 when the 39-year-old actress took a rest day amid hot autumn. She rocked Daisy Dukes for a warm Sydney outing.

Running some errands around town, Natalie Portman showed off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Duke jean shorts. She was seen wearing a white Ghostbusters logo tee and black running shoes.

The Oscar-winning actress looked beautiful in her makeup-free avatar. She had her hair tucked into a loose bun behind her head. The Annihilation actress was carrying a paper bag of lunch.



Natalie Portman is living in Australia along with her four-year-old daughter Amalia and nine-year-old son Aleph since September 2020.

Natalie plays astrophysicist Jane Foster, who turns into a female Thor in the fourth Marvel Comics Universe film of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role.