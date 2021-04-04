Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman runs errand in casual makeup-free look in Sydney

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

American actress Natalie Portman took a day from her busy schedule as she shoots her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia.

It was on April 1 when the 39-year-old actress took a rest day amid hot autumn. She rocked Daisy Dukes for a warm Sydney outing.

Running some errands around town, Natalie Portman showed off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Duke jean shorts. She was seen wearing a white Ghostbusters logo tee and black running shoes.

The Oscar-winning actress looked beautiful in her makeup-free avatar. She had her hair tucked into a loose bun behind her head. The Annihilation actress was carrying a paper bag of lunch.

Natalie Portman is living in Australia along with her four-year-old daughter Amalia and nine-year-old son Aleph since September 2020.

Natalie plays astrophysicist Jane Foster, who turns into a female Thor in the fourth Marvel Comics Universe film of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role.

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce's childhood picture makes her twin sister of daughter Blue Ivy

Beyonce's childhood picture makes her twin sister of daughter Blue Ivy
Christina Anstead's ex Ant gets fans gushing over snap

Christina Anstead's ex Ant gets fans gushing over snap
Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost crashes her appearance on Drag Race

Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost crashes her appearance on Drag Race
Billie Eilish gets fans talking about her blonde hair

Billie Eilish gets fans talking about her blonde hair
Amber Heard pays tribute to mother Paige Parsons on first death anniversary

Amber Heard pays tribute to mother Paige Parsons on first death anniversary

Meet the female doppelganger of Eminem

Meet the female doppelganger of Eminem
Watch video featuring portraits from Kate Middleton's photo book

Watch video featuring portraits from Kate Middleton's photo book
Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen: Hrithik Roshan

Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen: Hrithik Roshan
Meghan Markle under fire for being ‘mean’ to tax payers: report

Meghan Markle under fire for being ‘mean’ to tax payers: report
Prince Harry’s ‘fear’ over Easter visit with Prince William unearthed: report

Prince Harry’s ‘fear’ over Easter visit with Prince William unearthed: report
Meghan Markle ‘fell flat on her face’ in the UK: report

Meghan Markle ‘fell flat on her face’ in the UK: report
Imran Abbas engages in casual talk with Turkish actress who played Bamsi's wife

Imran Abbas engages in casual talk with Turkish actress who played Bamsi's wife

Latest

view all