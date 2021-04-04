Pak vs SA: Pakistan, South Africa lock horns in 2nd ODI at Johannesburg today

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets as Andile Phehlukwayo looks on, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Centurion, April 2, 2021 © AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan lead the series 1-0

Babar Azam looks for "convincing victory" today

We gave away too many runs during the last overs in the 1st ODI, says Babar Azam

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns once again in the second ODI today at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, with Babar Azam eyeing a more convincing victory against the Proteas today.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 when it won the first match against the home side by 3 wickets. Pakistan, at one point in time, looked to be cruising towards victory before a flurry of wickets fell and made the match an interesting one.

The Pakistani captain, on the other hand, wants his team to fare even better in today's ODI.

"We are looking forward to wrap up the series by winning the second ODI," said Babar Azam in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "Though we managed to beat South Africa in the first game, I think there is room for improvement. We should have won it convincingly."

Azam said the team would not repeat the mistakes it made in the first ODI, like giving away too many runs in the final overs.

"We could have restricted the hosts to a lower total as we completely dominated the early hours, removing their top-order within the first 20 overs of the match," he said, adding that the Pakistani bowlers did brilliantly.



The skipper also lamented some "wreckless shots" that were played by the Pakistani batsman while attempting the chase.

"We hope not to repeat these mistakes in the second ODI. We have to show more professionalism and win the second and with it the series," he said.



Pakistan is unlikely to make any change to the XI that played the first match.

A team official told The News that changes were unlikely. “But it depends on the wicket that will be there,” he added.



