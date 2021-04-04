Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

File photo of students appearing in exams. 
  • PPP leader asks authorities to take notice of unrest among parents of students under the Cambridge Education System.
  • He complains that despite the coronavirus situation, Pakistani authorities were hell-bent on taking examinations from the students.
  • He says students could neither complete their education courses nor prepare for the examination.

PESHAWAR: Given the uncertain coronavirus situation, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Naeem Khan Omerzai has asked the prime minister and Chief of Army Staff (CAOS) to take notice of the unrest among parents of students getting education under the Cambridge Education System.

According to the report in The News, the PPP leader said parents had been spending millions of rupees on their children's education but the policies of the incumbent government had disappointed many parents about their children’s education.

Read more: Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase

He said the "responsible people of the Cambridge Education System board had postponed examinations" throughout the world but the Pakistani authorities were bent on taking examinations from the students.

It is due to the ongoing pandemic that the students could neither complete their education courses nor prepare for the examination, he added.

