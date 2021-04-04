Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed

File photo of students appearing in exams.

PESHAWAR: Given the uncertain coronavirus situation, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Naeem Khan Omerzai has asked the prime minister and Chief of Army Staff (CAOS) to take notice of the unrest among parents of students getting education under the Cambridge Education System.

According to the report in The News, the PPP leader said parents had been spending millions of rupees on their children's education but the policies of the incumbent government had disappointed many parents about their children’s education.

He said the "responsible people of the Cambridge Education System board had postponed examinations" throughout the world but the Pakistani authorities were bent on taking examinations from the students.

It is due to the ongoing pandemic that the students could neither complete their education courses nor prepare for the examination, he added.