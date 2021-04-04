Can't connect right now! retry
Cher riles up social media with George Floyd tweet

Cher did have her fair share of people defending her as well

American singer Cher stirred chaos on social media over a tweet regarding George Floyd and the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

The pop icon turned to Twitter and said that had she been in Minneapolis at the time of Floyd’s death, she could have helped save him.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried. I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped,” she wrote/

Not long after, social media users started giving the singer flak for exhibiting her “white savior” complex.

“Um….Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you. Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “If the fire fighter EMS who tried to intervene didn’t succeed, you sure had no chance. What a post!! Mindboggling. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? Police would not allow anyone to interfere in their business.”

However, the singer did have her fair share of people defending her, as one user wrote: “Cher is constantly helping all communities. More than most. So if a kind old lady wants to wish she was there to help. I don’t see the damn harm. Calm down.”

