Saba Qamar confirms release date of her music video ‘Chingariyan’

Sunday Apr 04, 2021
Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar has shared a cryptic note on love as she announced the release date of her upcoming music video Chingariyan.
The Lahore Se Aagey actress took to Instagram and shared a clip from Chingariyan and wrote “Love demands a special kind of courage. The courage of getting hurt again and again.”
She went on to say “Chingariyan - An episode very close to my heart and a story relatable for all of you out there.”
“Thanks to my dearest friend @mustafazahids for the most beautiful song! And Heartiest thanks to my favourite on screen hero @emmadirfani for being a part of this episode,” Saba Qamar further said.
She confirmed that the music video will be released on her birthday April 5.
“Releasing on my Birthday: 05.04.2021.”