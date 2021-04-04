Can't connect right now! retry
Saba Qamar confirms release date of her music video ‘Chingariyan’

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar has shared a cryptic note on love as she announced the release date of her upcoming music video Chingariyan.

The Lahore Se Aagey actress took to Instagram and shared a clip from Chingariyan and wrote “Love demands a special kind of courage. The courage of getting hurt again and again.”

She went on to say “Chingariyan - An episode very close to my heart and a story relatable for all of you out there.”

“Thanks to my dearest friend @mustafazahids for the most beautiful song! And Heartiest thanks to my favourite on screen hero @emmadirfani for being a part of this episode,” Saba Qamar further said.

She confirmed that the music video will be released on her birthday April 5.

“Releasing on my Birthday: 05.04.2021.”

