Maulana Tariq Jameel launches clothing brand

File photo of Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel launched his clothing brand on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony of the MTJ brand was held in Karachi's Defence area.

Apart from Maulana Tariq Jameel and Senator Faisal Vawda, the event was also attended by other famous celebrities from various fields.

On the occasion, Senator Faisal Vawda conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's good wishes to Maulana Tariq Jameel.



Maulana Tariq Jameel clarified in a statement that the purpose of his business is to run madressahs so that they are not dependent on Zakat.

MTJ has been launched in partnership with another private brand.