Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Maulana Tariq Jameel launches clothing brand

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

File photo of Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.
  • Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched his clothing brand.
  • Inauguration ceremony held in Karachi's Defence area on Sunday.
  • MTJ has been launched in partnership with another private brand.

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel launched his clothing brand on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony of the MTJ brand was held in Karachi's Defence area.

Apart from Maulana Tariq Jameel and Senator Faisal Vawda, the event was also attended by other famous celebrities from various fields.

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching clothing brand

On the occasion, Senator Faisal Vawda conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's good wishes to Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Maulana Tariq Jameel clarified in a statement that the purpose of his business is to run madressahs so that they are not dependent on Zakat.

MTJ has been launched in partnership with another private brand.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC bans interprovincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

NCOC bans interprovincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill honours late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with bust

Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill honours late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with bust
Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road

Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road
Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan

Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan
Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6

Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6
Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began

Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began
Shafqat Mehmood says meeting to be held on April 6 to decide on school closure

Shafqat Mehmood says meeting to be held on April 6 to decide on school closure
NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan

NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan
After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today

After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day
Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed

Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed
Stakeholders to decide on closure of schools after NCOC meeting

Stakeholders to decide on closure of schools after NCOC meeting

Latest

view all