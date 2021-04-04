Can't connect right now! retry
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan touches on her Covid-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan recently got candid about her daughter’s covid-19 diagnosis and gave fans the inside scoop on her health status. 

Razdan got candid with the Bombay Times and was quoted saying, “I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her.”

“I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned.”

Before concluding she made it clear that, “Since Alia has been shooting, she has been taking COVID tests regularly. She has been extremely cautious, so when it happened, it was detected immediately.”

