Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance

Demi Lovato recently took fans by surprise the moment she released a live performance version of her new song The Art of Starting Over from the Dancing with the Devil album.

The singer performed the song on the latest episode of Good Morning America and fans are already grooving.

Check it out below:

