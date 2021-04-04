Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Shehzad Roy releases his latest romantic song ‘Mukhra’

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on Sunday released his latest romantic song Mukhra and it has won the hearts of the fans instantly.

The Jind Jaan singer took to Instagram and announced the release of Mukhra.

He dropped Mukhra on his official YouTube channel.

Shehzad Roy wrote in the caption “I hear this complaint constantly that I have started doing only socio-political songs and have stopped doing romantic songs. So I decided to do a poll for them. This first of many, unplugged version of #Mukhra is for all my fans!”.

In the description of the song on YouTube, he wrote “ (Mukhra) done with the help of my guitarist, Imran Akhoond from Chicago, USA.”

