Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman scored the fifth century of his ODI career on Sunday in style with a boundary, as the side chased a mammoth 341-run target set by South Africa, in the second ODI of a three-match series in Johannesburg.

It remains to be seen whether his fighting knock will be the saving grace in what appears to be unfavourable odds against Pakistan. They need more than 12 runs on average to successfully chase the total.

Read more: Proteas skipper Bavuma propels side to big score against Green Shirts

At the end of the 42nd over, Fakhar Zaman was still standing with 139 runs under his belt off 126 deliveries.

