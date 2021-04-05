PM Imran Khan links 'fahashi' with rise in rape, sexual violence

Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he took calls from the people on Sunday, was asked by a caller what the government plans to do in the light of rising incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children.

In response, the prime minister said there are some fights that governments and legislation alone cannot win; the society must join in the fight.



He said it was important for societies to protect themselves against "fahashi" (vulgarity).



The prime minister said incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are just 1% of the actual horrific crimes of such nature that take place.

He said when he went to the UK, during the '70s to play cricket, the "sex, drugs and rock n roll" culture was taking off. He said nowadays, divorce rates "have gone up by as much as 70% due to vulgarity in that society".

The premier said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to it which is to "keep temptation in check".

PM Imran Khan said there are many people in society who "cannot keep their willpower in check". "Iska kuch tou effect aana thha na (It had to manifest itself in some way)," he added.

The premier spoke about how Bollywood followed the trends of Hollywood and now, the "same is happening there".

The prime minister said one of the reasons he brought the show Ertugrul to Pakistani screens was because not only does it have entertainment value, it does not contain any content which can be considered controversial or immoral.

He concluded by reiterating that incidences of rape and sexual violence are "spreading like cancer" in society and while his government would being about robust legislation as a deterrent against such incidences, the entire nation needs to unite against the menace.



