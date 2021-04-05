Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for her role in HBO drama 'The Undoing', lost out to Anya Taylor-Joy from Netflix's hit series 'The Queen's Gambit' during Sunday awards night.

The 53-year-old A-lister could not win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

The charming and versatile actress also failed to scoop the coveted trophy was fellow Australian star Cate Blanchett, who had earned the nod for her portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs America.

Nicole, despite her disappointing loss, proved she was a winner in the style stakes, thanks to her dazzling SAG Awards dress.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood
Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter
Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea

Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea
The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021

The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021
Mark Ruffalo talks about mental health in SAG acceptance speech

Mark Ruffalo talks about mental health in SAG acceptance speech
Kristen Stewart’s new photos as Princess Diana from ‘Spencer’ come afloat

Kristen Stewart’s new photos as Princess Diana from ‘Spencer’ come afloat
Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet

Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet
Billie Eilish opens up on achieving her gorgeous new look

Billie Eilish opens up on achieving her gorgeous new look
Piers Morgan blasts Dan Walker in his new attack on rival

Piers Morgan blasts Dan Walker in his new attack on rival
Kendall Jenner looks like a butterfly as she shares new stunning pics

Kendall Jenner looks like a butterfly as she shares new stunning pics

Latest

view all