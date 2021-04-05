Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.



The Sooryavanshi actor revealed this on Instagram on Monday.

In a statement, Akshay said “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem working” with a folded hands emoji.

Updating about his health, the actor said “I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.”

“I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay said he has immediately isolated himself after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

