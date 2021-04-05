Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

The Sooryavanshi actor revealed this on Instagram on Monday.

In a statement, Akshay said “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem working” with a folded hands emoji.

Updating about his health, the actor said “I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.”

“I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay said he has immediately isolated himself after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

