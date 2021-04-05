Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was diagnosed with Coronavirus on March 22, has fully recovered from the virus.



The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Sharing his adorable photo, Kartik said “Negative” with a negative sign.

“14 din ka vanvaas khatam, Back to work.”

Kartik was under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on March 22.



He had tweeted, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray).”

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.