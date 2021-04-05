Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs

By
Ahmed Faraz

Monday Apr 05, 2021

  • A young gaming enthusiast reportedly shoots dead four people after his mother told him not to use drugs, Lahore police say.
  • Police say the man was allegedly a drug addict who consumed crystal meth and got angry when his family advised him not to use drugs.
  • Lahore police said the suspect has confessed to the quadruple murders after being arrested.
  • Sakina, his mother who was also wounded during the firing incident, is said to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

LAHORE: A young gamer has reportedly shot dead four people here in the city's Nawan Kot neighbourhood after his mother told him not to use drugs, police said Monday.

According to Lahore police, the man — identified as Bilal — was allegedly also a drug addict who consumed crystal methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug more commonly known as 'ice,' and reportedly flew into a rage when his family advised him not to use drugs.

Bilal had also divorced his wife a few days ago, police said.

During the quarrel with his family over crystal meth, the suspect opened fire, killing four people — including his brother, sister, sister-in-law, and a passerby.

Both his sister-in-law, Neelam, and the passerby, Zahid, died on the spot, while his sister, Maria, and brother, Ali, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Sakina, his mother who was also wounded during the firing incident, is said to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

Lahore police said the suspect has confessed to the quadruple murders after being arrested.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, Lahore police added, noting that a first information report (FIR) has been registered and investigation initiated.

