Chris Hemsworth working hard to build his physique like Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Rock

Chris Hemsworth has shared details about his training routine for his role as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters, saying bodybuilding is seen as 'vanity'.



The dashing film star - who lives in Byron Bay with his model wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - admitted that if he put on a 'bunch of unhealthy weight' or got 'unhealthily skinny' for a role, he'd be called a 'serious actor'.

Chris seemingly following in footsteps of dashing stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson to give his body a perfect shape.

The 37-year-old Australian actor, who has starred as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters since 2011 and is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, is training like a 'professional athlete' to look like real hero.



"There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor, Chris told The Telegraph.

Chris also admitted that after years of 'over training', he is currently the 'fittest' and 'strongest' he has ever been due to spending more time at home during the pandemic.