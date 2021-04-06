Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Chris Hemsworth working hard to build his physique like Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Rock

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Chris Hemsworth has shared details about his training routine for his role as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters, saying bodybuilding is seen as 'vanity'.

The dashing film star - who lives in Byron Bay with his model wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - admitted that if he put on a 'bunch of unhealthy weight' or got 'unhealthily skinny' for a role, he'd be called a 'serious actor'.

Chris seemingly following in footsteps of dashing stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson to give his body a perfect shape.

The 37-year-old Australian actor, who has starred as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters since 2011 and is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, is training like a 'professional athlete' to look like real hero.

"There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor, Chris told The Telegraph.

Chris also admitted that after years of 'over training', he is currently the 'fittest' and 'strongest' he has ever been due to spending more time at home during the pandemic.

Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of 'lying on a global scale' in new attack

Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West

Bella Hadid flashes her million-dollar smile while soaking up the sun at a beach

Rihanna joins 'Stop Asian Hate' march in New York City

Dolly Parton gets fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe celebrate Easter in style

Taylor Swift helps Lover co-star Christian Owens to make his career

Ariana Grande plans

Jamie Foxx wanted not to accept the Dreamgirls offer

Billie Eilish helps mother Maggie Baird to provide vegan food to homeless

Millie Bobby Brown says fans not accepting her age

'Pulp Fiction' producer appeals sex crimes conviction

