Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with the release of music video ‘Chingariyan’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with the release of music video ‘Chingariyan’

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar celebrated her 37th birthday with the release of her music video Chingariyan.

The Manto actress took to Instagram and announced the release of music video with caption “Ek adhura Ishq #Chingariyan”.

She wrote “Celebrating the first year anniversary of my YouTube channel and my birthday with the release of an Episode very close to my heart- #Chingariyan.”

“I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this because 'Life Goes on'”.

“Thanks to my two favourite people for making my dream project come to life, this was not possible without @mustafazahids @emmadirfani.” 

More From Showbiz:

Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter
Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir
Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again

Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again
Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'
Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot

Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021

Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021
Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19

Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita
Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Latest

view all