Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with the release of music video ‘Chingariyan’

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar celebrated her 37th birthday with the release of her music video Chingariyan.



The Manto actress took to Instagram and announced the release of music video with caption “Ek adhura Ishq #Chingariyan”.

She wrote “Celebrating the first year anniversary of my YouTube channel and my birthday with the release of an Episode very close to my heart- #Chingariyan.”

“I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this because 'Life Goes on'”.

“Thanks to my two favourite people for making my dream project come to life, this was not possible without @mustafazahids @emmadirfani.”