Pakistan crosses 1 million coronavirus vaccine dose mark

Federal minister Asad Umar gives an update on how many people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan so far.

Urges people to follow standard operating procedures and register for the vaccine if they are over 50 years old.

Increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of SOPs are starting to have an effect, says Umar.

Pakistan has administered coronavirus vaccines to more than 1 million people so far, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar confirmed on Twitter Tuesday.



"More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. Total number of people registered so far is now over two million. 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus. Please register if you are 50 plus," Umar said in his tweet.

In another tweet, he said that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to momentum of last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he said.



Pakistan reported 3,953 coronavirus cases on April 5 with a positivity ratio of 8.4%, according to the latest stats provided by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 696,184 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The number of active cases stands at 63,102 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 618,158.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan leading to more restrictions from the NCOC in order to curb the virus.

