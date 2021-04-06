Can't connect right now! retry
103 more succumb to COVID-19 as death toll nears 15,000 in Pakistan

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

A Reuter's file image of people praying.
  • Pakistan reports 103 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 14,924.
  • The country reported 3,953 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
  • The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan is recorded at 8.4%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported over 100 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally close to 15,000, according to data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The NCOC data revealed that 103 people lost their lives to the coronavirus after which the national death toll reached 14,924. The country reported 3,953 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 8.4%.

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 696,184 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The number of active cases stands at 63,102 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 618,158.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan leading to more restrictions from the NCOC in order to curb the virus.

The NCOC will hold a important meeting today (Tuesday) to decide on the next course of action given a steady surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The decision related to the closure of schools will also be taken after a meeting of the health and education ministers.

