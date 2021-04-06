Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has tested positive for Coronavirus and immediately isolated herself.



The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

She wrote in her Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

‘Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina said.

She went on to say “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too”.

‘Grateful for all your love and support, Please stay safe and take care”, Katrina concluded.