Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rake in millions with royal title: Piers Morgan

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Piers Morgan has lambasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using their royal titles to rake in millions of dollars.

The former Good Morning Britain host claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do anything to keep the money flowing even if it means keeping their titles while also blasting them on national television.  

Following the couple's exit from the royal family, they signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify and had an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

"Meghan Markle, who married into one of the most richest, privileged families in the world and within a couple of years has gone back to her home in California, is living in an $11 million mansion, is doing all sorts of enormous deals with Netflix, Spotify, you name it they are taking the checks, hundreds of millions we read," he said. 

"How are they getting those? They are getting those because they are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.They are getting them off their royal titles.

"The royal titles bestowed on them by the very institution that in that interview with Oprah Winfrey they say they cannot stand, it is suffocating, it trapped them and so on.

"Well, you cannot have it both ways, if you really believe that way about the monarchy and the Royal Family, then give up your titles.

"But they will not do that because it makes them too much money."

