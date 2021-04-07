Cher talks about ‘painful’ days after sparking outrage with George Floyd tweet

Last week Cher turned to Twitter and riled up users with her tweet about George Floyd

American singer Cher is doing some much-needed soul searching following the backlash she received over a tweet about George Floyd.

Turning to Twitter, the singer, 74, wrote that she has been doing some soul searching and is truly apologetic over her misworded tweet regarding George Floyd and the Derek Chauvin trial.

“These last days have been Hard,Soul Searching, Painful Ones,” she wrote on Tuesday.

“My Wording Was Wrong/Imprecise. When I’m Over-emotional I Should Wait,Walk Away, Then Twt,” she continued.



“Sorry is All I Have,” she added.

On Monday, the vocal powerhouse issued an apology for what she said.

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT [hand] TO GOD … IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In [the black] Community. I Know My [heart],” wrote Cher.

To recap, last week the singer turned to Twitter and riled up users with her tweet that read: “Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried. I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Soon after, social media users started giving the singer flak for exhibiting her “white savior” complex.

“Um….Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you. Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “If the fire fighter EMS who tried to intervene didn’t succeed, you sure had no chance. What a post!! Mindboggling. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? Police would not allow anyone to interfere in their business.”