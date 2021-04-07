Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar extended gratitude to singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara for sending her flowers and cake on her 37th birthday.

The Manto actress turned to Instagram and shared a bouquet of flowers and the birthday cake, she received from Atif Aslam and Sara.

Saba Qamar wrote “Oh my God, this is too adorable” followed by a heart emoji.

She further said “I’m overwhelmed, thank you my dear @atifaslam and #SaraAtif for such a sweet gesture, see you two soon InshaAllah”.

Saba Qamar celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and adorable photos and video clips from the celebration went viral on social media.

