Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma delighted her fans with a goofy video with husband Virat Kohli and fans can’t stop gushing over the couple.



The Sultan actress turned to Instagram and posted the video apparently from the sets of a shoot to share some fun moment with the hubby.

In the video, Anushka can be seen lifting Virat off the ground.

She captioned the video “Did I do it?”.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Anusha, who welcomed her first baby with Virat Kohli, has returned to work after her maternity break.