Saba Qamar ousts herself as a BTS fan: "Life goes on no matter what guys!'

Saba Qamar recently shocked Pakistani ARMYs by ousting herself as a BTS fan and the internet is already in fits over the revelation.

For those unversed, BTS is the South Korean boy band taking Hollywood by storm. Their iconic tracks like Life Goes On and Dynamite have trended on Billboard Hot picks for weeks on end, even beating out icons like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for the top spot.

Qamar made the revelation in a celebratory post for a project “close to her heart and smack dab in the middle, was a reference that read, “I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this! (Using my favourite Lines from "Life goes on by BTS" in the end because LIFE REALLY GOES on no matter what)”

Check it out below:







