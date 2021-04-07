‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı reaches three million followers on Instagram

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has reached three million followers on Instagram.

Burcu Kiratli is an avid social media user and returned to Instagram in January after a short break.

Burcu reached three million followers on photo-video sharing platform this week.

The Turkish actress is currently following 398 people that include family, close friends and fellow showbiz stars.

She has shared over 350 post mostly her stunning photos and videos.