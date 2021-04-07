Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: Pakistan cricket team celebrates Shaheen Shah Afridi's birthday

The Pakistan team celebrating pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's birthday, on April 6, 2021. — Instagram/PCB

The Pakistan team celebrated fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's birthday — April 6 — as they play a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, a delicious "Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi" cake can be seen, decorated with bits of chocolate.

As Afridi cuts the cake and offers a slice to his teammates, Hassan Ali quickly goes behind him and smears the cake on the birthday boy's face, the video shows.

Afridi made his international debut back in 2018 and has since amassed 48 wickets in 15 Test matches, the same number of wickets in 24 ODI fixtures, and 24 wickets in 21 T20 matches.

The Pakistan squad is currently in South Africa, with the third and final one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion underway. The Men In Green have set a target of 321 runs for the Proteas.

