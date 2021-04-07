Can't connect right now! retry
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are back with a bang and some Hollywood gems have been nominated this time around.

For those unversed, the entire event will be aired live from the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles on Thursday, the 27th of May.

The nominees for this year include Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Twenty One Pilots, BLACKPINK and The Weeknd.

Fans will be able to cast in their vote in a number of categories this year, including: Best Fan Army, Best dance song, Best collaboration, Best new artist and Best Music Video.


Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“Circles” - Post Malone

“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles


Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift


Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd


Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke


Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots


Best Collaboration:

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé


There will also be a separate category for the best TikTok bop this year this time around and will be vote for their favorite via social media.


