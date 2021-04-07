iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are back with a bang and some Hollywood gems have been nominated this time around.
For those unversed, the entire event will be aired live from the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles on Thursday, the 27th of May.
The nominees for this year include Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Twenty One Pilots, BLACKPINK and The Weeknd.
Fans will be able to cast in their vote in a number of categories this year, including: Best Fan Army, Best dance song, Best collaboration, Best new artist and Best Music Video.
“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
“Circles” - Post Malone
“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
There will also be a separate category for the best TikTok bop this year this time around and will be vote for their favorite via social media.