entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Megan Fox on Tuesday shared multiple pictures from her walk in Los Angeles.  

The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos which she posted with a caption that read, "Just me, alone, walking down a desolate alley in Beverly Hills in my Versace Hogwarts uniform. Don’t worry about it."




The "Transformers" actress has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since she split from estranged husband Brian Austin Green. 

She has also appeared on a couple of music videos from her new boyfriend since she starting dating the Cleveland rapper.

