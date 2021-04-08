Can't connect right now! retry
‘The Crown’ season 5 going on floors in July with a brand new cast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Good news for royal fans as Netflix will soon be kickstarting production for the fifth season of The Crown.

Following the success of the fourth season which wreaked havoc all over the globe and brought the British royal family under the limelight, the fifth season is finally on its way with a brand new cast.

It is scheduled to start production in July, according to Variety after UK eases the restrictions in place for the COVID-19 lockdown.

The explosive new season will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The fifth and second-last season is expected to show the early 1990s in the British monarchy when a number of major events took place, including the divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the latter’s death.

The show is expected to go up till only early 2000s while the modern era will not be getting covered, despite the drama that recently enveloped the Firm following the royal exits of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal. 

