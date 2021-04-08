Jahangir Tareen was in contact with PM Imran Khan till trust vote, claims Raja Riaz

Raja Riaz says Jahangir Tareen had ensured that PM Imran Khan secures the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Riaz said that it was after the vote of confidence that communication between the two ended abruptly.

Raja Riaz says after the end of communication action against the PTI stalwart was launched and three FIRs were registered against him.

LAHORE: PTI MNA Raja Riaz on Wednesday claimed that ties between party stalwart Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan had turned sour recently, saying that both were in touch with each other till trust vote.

Riaz, in Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Sath, revealed that PM Imran and Tareen were in touch with each other and the latter had also ensured that the premier secures the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Riaz said that it was after the vote of confidence that communication between the two ended abruptly. He added that after this action against the PTI stalwart was launched and three FIRs were registered against him.

Read more: Punjab issues list of PTI members in contact with Jahangir Tareen, say sources

“This raised the question that if Jahangir Tareen is not getting justice then how is the accountability of the opposition being done correctly?” said the MNA from Faisalabad.

'Not parting ways with PTI'

On Wednesday, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had said that his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested, but that he is not parting ways with the PTI.

Tareen was speaking to the media after he arrived at the banking court to attend his bail hearing.

"Not one, not two but three FIRs have been registered against me," he said.

"Out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen," he said, questioning why he was being subjected to "revenge".

The PTI leader said his "loyalty is being tested". He added that an inquiry against him, relating to the sugar crisis, has been going on for the last year.

Read more: Jahangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail from banking court in Lahore

He lamented that his accounts as well as those belonging to his son, Ali Tareen, had been frozen. "Why have my accounts been frozen? Who is doing this? Who benefits from this?" he asked.

Tareen said he was "asking for justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", adding that he was a friend, but is being "pushed towards enmity".

FIA registers cases against Jahangir Tareen, son

Earlier this week, it was reported that FIA Lahore had registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against father-son duo.

The FIR states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.