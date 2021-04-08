Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

73% Pakistanis believe country heading in the wrong direction, finds survey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

KARACHI: Close to 73% of Pakistanis consider the country is headed in a wrong direction. 

This was pointed out in the findings of a new opinion poll conducted by the IPSOS from March 18-24, 2021, with a sample size of 1,000 people.

The IPSOS survey found that 62% identified inflation, poverty and unemployment as the biggest issues confronting the masses. 

Regarding the country’s overall direction, 23% found nothing wrong with Pakistan's policies. But around 70% people expressed anxiety over the country’s plight, while 30% found conditions satisfactory.

As far as the economic situation of the country is concerned, the national confidence looks to be waning. According to the poll, while 64% described the economic conditions to be bad, 36% found them to be good. Sixty-two percent did not respond to the query, while 27% found the economic conditions to be weak, 11% on the other hand found them to be strong.

As many as 41% people were disappointed with the economic conditions and suspected further deterioration. However, 32% expressed a moderate viewpoint, 27% were confident that the economy will improve, another 27% found the economy to be standing on weak foundations while 12% found themselves to be economically better off. But 61% described their economic status to be neither positive nor negative.

The 38% of the overall sample size expressed disappointment over any improvement in economic conditions in the next six months. While 29% hoped the next six months will bring positive change on the economic front. As many as 33% maintained their moderate viewpoint.

The IPSOS found as many as 62% identified inflation, poverty and unemployment as the biggest issues confronting the people. In a further breakup, 32% described inflation as the biggest problem, while 20% found unemployment very disturbing and 10% termed increasing poverty as their main worry. 

Of those who were asked this question, 16% found coronavirus, 3% corruption and nepotism, and 1% found loadshedding to be the top issue that needs to be addressed.

Inflation was termed the most critical problem across the provinces, where 38% in KP remained most disturbed by the phenomenon, followed by 22% vexed by unemployment, 15% with coronavirus, 7% frustrated with increasing poverty, 5% were found disturbed with corruption and nepotism.

In Sindh, 31% identified inflation as the biggest problem, while 25% were disturbed by unemployment, 14% with the coronavirus pandemic, 9% with increasing poverty, 4% with corruption and nepotism as the top-most issue.

Similarly, in Punjab 31% considered inflation as the biggest problem, while 17% were disturbed with unemployment, an equal percentage with the coronavirus pandemic, 11% with increasing poverty, 4% described increasing taxes as the most troublesome issue of the province.

In Balochistan, 30% said they were frustrated with inflation, while an equal percentage of the people surveyed said they were concerned over the unemployment issue. However,  13% were found to be disturbed with increasing poverty, 10% with coronavirus while only 3% complained about restrictions over the independence of media and censorship of the press.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Daska by-election: A look at the history of the Sialkot constituency

Daska by-election: A look at the history of the Sialkot constituency
What is Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?

What is Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?
We are going to remove Commissioner Karachi: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

We are going to remove Commissioner Karachi: CJP Gulzar Ahmed
British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams

British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams
Pakistan banks not in habit of giving loans to people without influence: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan banks not in habit of giving loans to people without influence: PM Imran Khan
Gillani files intra-court appeal against IHC's verdict on Senate chairman polls

Gillani files intra-court appeal against IHC's verdict on Senate chairman polls
IG asks officers to ensure security during NA 75 Daska by-poll

IG asks officers to ensure security during NA 75 Daska by-poll
Jahangir Tareen is an important pillar of PTI: Punjab govt spokesperson

Jahangir Tareen is an important pillar of PTI: Punjab govt spokesperson
Jahangir Tareen was in contact with PM Imran Khan till trust vote, claims Raja Riaz

Jahangir Tareen was in contact with PM Imran Khan till trust vote, claims Raja Riaz
Federal government approves ordinance ending HEC autonomy

Federal government approves ordinance ending HEC autonomy
Punjab will soon buy 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab will soon buy 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Matric exams in Balochistan to start from April 9

Matric exams in Balochistan to start from April 9

Latest

view all