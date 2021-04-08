Can't connect right now! retry
Sia collaborates with NASA's Mars Rover for ‘Floating Through Space’ MV

Grammy award winning singer Sia recently joined hands with the people at NASA to create a music video (MV) inspired by their successful Mars Rover landing for the Ingenuity helicopter.

The music video showcases NASA’s step-by-step process into creating Ingenuity, each of its failed attempts, as well as the first ever successful deployment.

For those unversed, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was a major component of NASA’s JPL Perseverance mission which landed on the surface of the red planet back in Feburary on the 18th.

The entire video for Floating Through Space comes from within NASA headquarters and showcases the designing, testing, troubleshooting process as well as final landing process for the new helicopter.

Check it out below:


