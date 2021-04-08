Meghan and Harry's daughter to have completely differently life than Archie

Meghan and Harry's move to the US will impact the life of their daughter: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, a baby girl due in the summer.



However, ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, their life has changed completely.

The manner that they announce the arrival of their baby girl will be completely changed to the way Archie's birth announcement was made.

Back in 2019, Archie's birth was confirmed via an official announcement as part of the protocol for royal babies and Harry spoke to reporters just hours after his son arrived.

After several days, Meghan and Harry stepped out for a press photoshoot with their bundle of joy, after which Harry revealed his son's name following a meeting with the Queen.

Archie also had a royal christening ceremony at the Windsor Castle, wherein he wore the Honiton lace christening gown which has been worn by all royal babies since Queen Victoria's time.

None of this will happen after the arrival of Archie's baby sister, because of how Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles in the royal family.

Because the couple are now in effect private citizens able to operate outside of royal protocol, they will be under no obligation to do a photoshoot for the press and will announce the news as they please.