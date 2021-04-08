Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Fatima Naseem, a Pakistani eight-year-old martial artist, has broken the world record of the most elbow strikes in a minute, it emerged on Thursday.

Naseem, when she was only seven years old, had made a record after hitting 242 elbow strikes in one minute, according to Guinness.

However, now after a year, she hit 272 elbow strikes, breaking the record of Indian martial arts instructor Kiran Uniyal.

The certificate issued by Guinness. —  Guinness

"The most full contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows (female) is 272 and was achieved by Fatima Naseem (Pakistan), in Karachi, Pakistan, on 7 March 2021," Guinness said.

