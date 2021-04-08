Can't connect right now! retry
6 killed, 12 injured in Shikarpur clash in Karo Kari incident: police

By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

  • Two Jatoi clans open fire at each other.
  • Dispute said to have taken place over a Karo Kari issue.
  • Police say injured have been shifted to Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur and Shikarpur hospitals.

Six people were killed and 12 were left injured in a violent clash in Shikarpur District on Thursday in what police described was a dispute arising over a Karo Kari incident.

The clash took place among two groups of the Jatoi clan in the limits of the Rustam Police Station. As tensions flared, the two groups traded fire, leaving six people dead and a dozen injured.

The gunfire continued for a long time, causing fear and panic in the area. After a while, police intervened to put an end to the violence. SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz said the situation is now under control and that police have arrived in the area.

He said the injured have been shifted to the Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur and Shikarpur hospitals for treatment.

