Aerial firing reported in Daska NA-75 just days before re-election

SIALKOT: Aerial firing has been reported in Daska just days before a re-poll scheduled in the NA-75 constituency, police confirmed on Thursday.



According to Punjab police, the aerial firing incident was reported in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Daska also confirmed the incident, saying a team of officers has been dispatched to Kassowal.



"Action will be taken against the shooters," DSP Daska vowed.



On the other hand, PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, were to blame for the aerial firing.

Apart from Nosheen Iftikhar of the PML-N, the PTI has fielded Ali Asjad Malhi as its candidate.

By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling PTI.