Friday Apr 09 2021
Kim Kardashian, Scot Disick grill TikToker Addison Rae over relationship with Kourtney

Friday Apr 09, 2021

The Kardashian family got wary of Kourtney Kardashian's friendship with 20-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae.

In a new sneak peek clip for Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family is seen grilling the TikToker.

"We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison," Khloe Kardashian announced. "So we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney because we just wanted to ask some more questions and get to know her more."

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children, her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe are seen sitting at the lunch. And, they start grilling Addison Rae.

Khloe says in a rather direct manner, “"What do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?" Then, Kim Kardashian says, "Honestly, at the beginning we were like, 'Wait... are they..."

"I'm still thinking that," Scott admits. "Hooking up," Kim completes her sentence, "If it was that kind of relationship." "That was the elephant in the room," Scott agrees.

But, shocked Addison laughs and denies that they are “hooking up.” "It's OK if you are. Nobody judges," Scott says to her.

Addison says the impression is not right. "It's just very weird that that's what the impression was," she says.

"For just like two seconds," Kim claims, before Scott corrects, "I would say like four."

The previous trailer for this week's episode shows Kourtney's 11-year-old son Mason telling the famly that Addison sleeps over a lot in Kourtney's room. Addison herself also told the media about her friendship with Kourtney.

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," she had told ET last September. "She's been a great person to have in my life."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E! 

