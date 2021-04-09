Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 09 2021
Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Friday Apr 09, 2021

WASHINGTON: Pakistani actress Meera - who remains in news for her controversies - has reportedly been discharged from the mental hospital after Captain Naveed paid $50,000 for her 'bail'.

It is learnt that the actress was advised to continue her mental treatment in her home country, as she was ordered to leave America within 48 hours.

Meera’s father-in-law was also reported to have said that she would be sent to Pakistan on an urgent basis.

There are also reports that Meera's improper speaking skills landed her in trouble as she made an attempt to impress the doctors through her broken English.

