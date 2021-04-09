Can't connect right now! retry
BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William to deliver historic speech

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Prince William is all set to grace the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which will air live from Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday.

According to the the press release issued by British Academy of Film, the Duke of Cambridge will appear via video and deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry over the past year.

The Queen's grandson, who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010, will appear Saturday during the Awards Opening Night event.

Kate Middleton's husband will reportedly lead a virtual conversation with costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

Awards presenters will include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Asim Chaudhry, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. Appearing from L.A. will be Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary - known Television and radio personalities - will host the Sunday's award ceremony. All nominees will be joining the show virtually.

