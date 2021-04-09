Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Earlier this week, Govinda revealed he was quarantining at home for a week

Famous Bollywood actor Govinda has recovered from COVID-19, only six days after testing positive. 

Earlier this week, the Partner star revealed he was quarantining at home for a week. 

On Thursday, he released an official statement saying that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and is doing fine.

"I have tested negative. We have done the RT-PCR test and the CT Scan as well to be double sure. There are absolutely no clinical symptoms," Govinda told his fans. 

"I thank all my well-wishers for the countless good wishes, blessings & prayers because of which I was able to defeat the virus sooner. My big thank you to the medical team," he added. 

While he was quarantining at home, Govinda spent his time reading books. "I will be taking the test at regular intervals now as guided by the doctors.

"I request everyone to please take all the necessary precautions." The actor also took to social media to post a fun boomerang opening a door and captioned it, “Apun Aagela Hai #TestedNegative," Govinda concluded.



